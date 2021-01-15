Jeff Bridges shared some wonderful news about his cancer battle in a post shared on his website on Wednesday.

"The Big Lebowski" star revealed that his CT scan on Jan. 6 yielded good results. He went there to see if his "new protocol" is shrinking his tumor and "turns out it's working beautifully."

"The thing has drastically shrunk. I come home elated with the news," Bridges wrote on his self-titled website.

But then his happiness got marred with news about the recent events at the U.S. Capitol. His CT scan coincidentally happened on the day of the riots at Washington D.C.

"I turn on the TV to find out what's going in the world and... well... I don't have to tell you what's goin' on. To see our country attacking itself broke my heart," he continued.

The 71-year-old "True Grit" star then referenced the late artist Rozzell Sykes in his succeeding messages as he wrote, "A question rose in me - what's an individual to do in a situation like this? My mentor Rozzell Sykes came to mind. His mantra was BE LOVE."

"Aaaa... yeah... that's my path. Here's a taste of Rozzell," he concluded.

Read more Jeff Bridges shares update on his cancer battle

Bridges announced in October that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma as he wrote, "As the Dude would say...New S**T has come to light" in reference to his character in "The Big Lebowski." Since then he has been sharing updates on his battle with cancer on Instagram and on his website. He has thanked fans for their support and prayers of well-wishes and healing.

His prior post on the social media platform showed him with a shaved head and a new pup. He also told fans that despite his cancer, he celebrated his 71st birthday feeling good and in good spirits.

Bridges has been anything but positive in his cancer battle as he was initially told by his great team of doctors that his prognosis is good. He admitted that his lymphoma is "bringing on feelings of preciousness and gratitude" and that he is thankful for all the well wishes and love.