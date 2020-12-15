Jeff Bridges is not letting his fight with Lymphoma hamper his good spirits. The Academy Award-winning actor told his fans on Monday that he is still feeling good.

The Hollywood star, who turned 71-years-old on Dec. 4, took to his webpage to update fans on his health amid his cancer battle. He shared a photo that shows him with a tiny pup sitting on his lap. Aside from the new pup, Bridges also debuted a shaved head as he continues with his treatment.

"Here's the latest. Feeling good. Shaved my head. Got a puppy – Monty. Had a Birthday – 71, man," he wrote.

For more updates, visit: https://t.co/tndalVscvs pic.twitter.com/9ryxhQbPD9 — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) December 14, 2020

His post also included an appeal for the fans to support his longtime friend, musician John Goodwin, with whom he has been friends since 4th grade. He also encouraged everyone to donate to No Kid Hungry.

"Music, we need it, man and all our musicians are having a hell of a time makin' a living these days with the COVID deal - no venues, can't play anywhere. Like my dear old friend John Goodwin. Here's some of his tunes you can stream for free," Bridges wrote adding that his friend needs financial support.

The health update came nearly two months after "The Big Lebowski" star shared his Lymphoma diagnosis. He tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital gown strapped to IVs as he underwent treatment.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time," Bridges wrote at the time.

"I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, and man, I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus," he added.

I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love! I’ll be sharing more updates on https://t.co/tndalVJNn0 pic.twitter.com/0hGh7gs1Dp — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 29, 2020

Bridges acknowledged that he has a serious disease but his prognosis is good. The actor did not reveal the extent of his cancer diagnosis. But his "great team of doctors" assured him that he has a big chance of recovery.

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that attacks the immune system. It is common and very treatable and often curable. Bridges is known for his work in "True Grit," "Crazy Heart," and "Hell or High Water,"

to name a few.