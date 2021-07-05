Jeffrey Epstein's 'sex ranch' in Mexico, which was allegedly visited by Prince Andrew, has been put up for sale.

The property, named 'Zorro Ranch' near Stanley, is on the market for £20 million. The ranch, spread across 8,000 acres of land, has its main three-storey home built in 30,000 sq. ft. The listing of the property comes around two years after Epstein took his own life in a New York prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, reports The Mirror.

According to Jeffrey Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre, this is where she was flown as a teenager to meet with Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew. The disgraced royal and his legal team have repeatedly insisted that he cannot ever recall meeting Giuffre, despite there being a picture of the duo with Epstein's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre, now 37, had claimed that the meeting took place in 2001 when she was just 17 years old. "Ghislaine only told me that I was to meet someone there, not sure of whom that was. As far as I knew it could be anyone and I had no choice to be compliant to their needs," she said, adding that the royal was waiting with the "same old cheesy grin" she had seen on him at other alleged meetings in London and New York.

Giuffre alleged that she was alone with Andrew for two days and gave him "plenty of massages." "My job was to entertain him endlessly, whether that meant having to bestow him my body during an erotic massage or take him horseback riding," she said.

She also said that Epstein and Maxwell weren't present during Andrew's stay at the Zorro ranch, unlike the royal's previous visits to the financier's homes in New York, Palm Beach, Florida, and his private Caribbean Island. "The mansion was empty save a couple of maids and a couple of bodyguards we hardly saw," she alleged, contrary to the royal's claims in his car-crash interview that he was never alone while at Epstein's properties.

The ranch was also the only property of the sex offender that was never raided by the FBI.