Jemima Khan is reportedly "shocked" about how her new boyfriend Peter Morgan made a quick u-turn and reconciled with Gillian Anderson, just weeks after he split from the actress and started dating her.

Jemima Khan, Gillian Anderson, and Peter Morgan have all been friends for a long time. Anderson and Morgan had been in a relationship for four years when they called it quits in mid-December last year. Just weeks after their split, reports emerged that "The Crown" creator has moved in with Jemima, leaving Anderson "shocked" at the speed by which her ex moved on.

However, it's now Jemima's turn to get "shocked," as Morgan split from her to get back together with Anderson. When Jemima and Morgan started dating, a friend of Anderson had told Mail Online that the philanthropist had been "trying to make it happen" with Morgan for quite some time. Contrary to the claims, a friend of Jemima has now said that it was instead the screenwriter who pursued her.

Read more Gillian Anderson hits back at complaints about 'The Crown,' says it could've been 'much worse'

"Peter pursued her, rather than the other way around. He persuaded her that they would be great together, but has now gone back to Gillian," the source told the outlet.

The insider insisted that Morgan had convinced Jemima she is the one, but has now left her confused with his actions.

"This has happened in the past week. She is pretty knocked for six about it. People are appalled by his behaviour. It seems really rather unstable. He had said he was serious about Jemima and she was certainly serious about the romance with him. He told everyone that Jemima was the one and had made that pretty clear to her. In my view, after what he has just done, she has dodged a bullet," the pal said.

Meanwhile, Anderson was recently spotted in public for the first time since the entire drama in her love life. The actress was pictured on Friday on the set of her new movie "White Bird: A Wonder Story in Prague," in which she plays a French matriarch who shelters a Jewish refugee. The filming is underway in the Czech Republic, and it is believed that Morgan has also accompanied his girlfriend on the trip.

The reconciled couple is expected to be back in California in April for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where "The Crown" has received six nominations. Anderson has also received a nomination for "Best Supporting Actress" for her portrayal of former British PM Margaret Thatcher on the series.

Meanwhile, Jemima Khan is in the final days of producing a rom-com, "What's Love Got To Do With It?", starring Lily James and Emma Thompson in London. Her split from Morgan has also put an end to the speculations that whether the socialite, who was previously married to Pakistan cricket legend turned PM Imran Khan, would influence him in the portrayal of Princess Diana in his hit Netflix series. Jemima was a close friend of the late Princess of Wales.