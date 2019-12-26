Even after a decade of their split up, exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt continue to spark speculations of reviving romance. Part of it can be attributed to their "wonderful connection."

A source told US Weekly that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston continue to enjoy a connection that sometimes appears to be "flirtatious." So, fans of the former power couple are wondering if they are more than friends.

The source confirms that their relationship "purely platonic."

"They dig each other's sense of humour and have infectious energy when they're together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that," the source told the publication.

The "Friends" actress and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor tied the knot in a lavish Malibu wedding in 2000 after dating for two years. The couple separated in a much-publicised breakup in 2005. One month after their split, Pitt started dating "Mr and Mrs Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. They spent 10 years in their relationship and marriage before splitting in 2016.

However, when it comes to Aniston and Pitt, it is said that there are no hard feelings between them. Each one of them has moved on with their lives and continue to be friends and show up at each other's parties. Nevertheless, the sitcom star took a while before healing completely from their separation.

"It took a while for Jen to heal and for Brad to stop feeling bad for how he left her back in 2005," the source continues. "This is something they've taken their time with, and they're well aware of the hysteria around their relationship among their fans."

As they enjoy a "solid bond," the pair is only friends.

Meanwhile, rumours of reconciliation continue to run rampant. There were suggestions that Pitt will be spending holidays with Aniston. While the news was not confirmed, Pitt did make an appearance at Aniston's Christmas party. According to E! News, he was among the first to arrive and last to leave. They were joined by other Hollywood celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks, Kate Hudson, Lisa Kudrow, and more.