Jennifer Aniston's relationship with her ex-husband Brad Pitt has evolved a lot since she filed for divorce from him in 2005, following his romance with now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The actress recently opened up about her new equation with Pitt, and revealed that they are "buddies" now.

Aniston was on Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" with her "Friends" co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. She was asked about her reunion with Pitt in September last year, for a live table reading of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." She clarified to Stern that there was no awkwardness between her and the "Fight Club" actor at the virtual event.

"It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," she said.

Aniston and Pitt had played romantic interests Linda and Brad in the star-studded reading, the roles which were played in the 1982 teen movie by Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold. They also shared a hilarious moment in the reading, which brought in laughs from all the other celebrities. The scene had Pitt's character indulging in a private moment in his bathroom, as described by narrator Morgan Freeman, "Brad is j***ing off," during which Aniston's character says, "Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were. You're so sexy."

Aniston recalled about the reading, "And we speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be. We had fun, and it was for a great cause, [Sean Penn's community relief nonprofit] CORE."

Aniston was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005. She tied the knot with actor Justin Theroux in 2015, but they split in 2017. The 52-year-old has remained friends with her second husband as well, and they still FaceTime each other.

Aniston opened up about her future marriage plans in People magazine's cover story this week and said that she is not looking to walk down the aisle again as of now.

"Oh God, I don't know. It's not on my radar. I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents," she said of getting married again.

The "Morning Show" actress also revealed that she is old-school when it comes to online dating, and has no plans to give it a chance. "Absolutely no. I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it," she said.