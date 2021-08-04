Jennifer Aniston would rather spend time with people who have already gotten the COVID-19 vaccine than with those who are anti-vaxxers.

The "Friends" alum admitted that she has cut out a few people in her "weekly routine" because they refused to get vaccinated or share fears over the vaccine. She pointed out that "there's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts." She called it a "real shame" that this is still happening despite the thousands of reported deaths from COVID-19.

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," Aniston admitted in her cover interview for the September issue of InStyle magazine.

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," she continued, as she acknowled that it can be "tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion." But then she said, "a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

The 52-year-old star of "The Morning Show" also spoke about how she managed to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the lockdown. She said she took it as a time to "reset, to slow down" and "reassess, reevaluate, and excavate." She called it "literally cleaning out the crap that we don't need."

Speaking of reset, the actress admitted that in doing so her "level of anxiety has gone down." She managed to eliminate the "unnecessary sort of fat in life" that she had initially thought was necessary. It also helped when she realised that she cannot please everybody.

"What good does that do if you're just little bits of yourself? Let's try to be the full all of who we are so we can come to the table," Aniston said and added, "The way the media presents us folk in this business is like we're always trotting around the world, on beaches having fun. But there are a lot of other, less obvious things that go into it."