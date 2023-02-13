Jennifer Aniston is reportedly considering going out on a date with Harry Styles now that they are both single.

The 52-year-old actress may be years older than the 28-year-old crooner, but this does not mean that she could not have a little fun with him. Knowing that he is into older women and that he has a crush on her allegedly gives her the confidence to see if they would match well together.

A source told Closer magazine, "Jen had been joking with pals about who she could get together with next and there has been talk about Harry. He ticks all the boxes – he's successful, intellectual, edgy, and cooler than almost anyone else out there. He's totally in her league."

The insider added, "Plus, of course, he's clearly into older women and has admitted he had a crush on her growing up, so she's confident this has a lot more chance of working out than some of her other recent matches."

Aniston would reportedly be crazy to pass on this opportunity to date Styles and "have some fun" together. She finds him to be "totally chill" and that he has "a great sense of humour." The source claimed that "they're a great match on paper."

The "We're The Millers" actress was spotted dancing and cheering during Styles' show in California and she probably saw him rip his trousers open on stage too. The insider added that after that awkward incident, "she got in touch, and it's been quite flirty!"

"They have a bunch of mutual business pals and already had each other's numbers, so after Harry split his pants on stage, Jen used that opportunity to get in touch with him. They've struck up a regular back and forth."

Friends reportedly believe that it would only be a matter of time before Aniston and Styles meet up for a date. She is said to be "keen" while he "seems game." At the moment "it's a watch-this-space situation" because he is busy with tour dates. But claims that the two have been texting each other are unconfirmed. A future romance happening between the two is also pure speculation.