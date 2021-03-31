Brad Pitt has reportedly turned to Jennifer Aniston for moral support during these difficult times. A source claimed his ex-wife has been there for him as he fights allegations of domestic violence from Angelina Jolie.

The source said that the "Friends" alum went "straight on the phone to Brad" as soon as Jolie's accusations went public. She wanted to let the actor know that "she would be there for him, no matter what."

The insider claimed that Aniston is pulling all the stops to help the "Ad Astra" star. Even if it means she has to testify in court to prove that her ex-husband is innocent of the "Maleficent" star's accusations.

"She's told him again that she'll appear in court if she has to, although she knows it would never come to that," the source told Heatworld adding that the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor "has been left devastated by Angelina's latest allegations" and that he "feels really lost."

Thankfully, Aniston is there to support and believe in him. She has reportedly helped him a lot and that her "words of encouragement and support have come at such a tumultuous time in his life."

"This has definitely brought them closer. Right now, Brad's in turmoil and a lot of pain, and he's told Jen he'll never forget the help she has given him," the source claimed, adding that Aniston has told Pitt that he would "do the same for her."

However, the insider clarified that this does not necessarily mean that they are getting back together. She "just has a lot of love for Brad."

Jolie and Pitt's divorce has taken an ugly turn with the exes battling for custody rights over their six kids. They share daughters Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, and Zahara, and sons Maddox and Pax. Just when he thought they have come to an agreement about the children, the 45-year-old "Tom Raider" star slapped him with a new domestic violence case.

Jolie even listed their minor kids as witnesses and that they have reportedly already given their statements to court-appointed therapists. The testimony of their eldest, 19-year-old Maddox, was said to be unfavourable to Pitt.