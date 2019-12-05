Jennifer Aniston is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, but believe it or not, she was one of the many to be told she wouldn't be able to make a livelihood in the entertainment industry.

The 50-year-old who made a fortune with her work in fans-favourite TV sitcom "Friends," says she was demoralised by her family who told her she would "never make a dime" as an actress.

Jennifer Aniston says she first gained confidence in herself in her twenties "by getting honest" with herself in terms of her relationship with her family. The "Murder Mystery" actress said: "Speaking my truth to them without fear and therefore my work reflected that. And then 'Friends' came. If there were any naysayers in my family, 'This will never... you'll never make a dime.' Just watch me. Don't threaten me that way. God knows now I'm going to make a couple of dimes."

The actress has been named one of the People magazine's four "People of the Year," along with former first lady Michelle Obama, pop-star Taylor Swift, and songstress Jennifer Lopez. In this week's issue of the magazine, the actress said 2019 has taught her how much she is "capable" of. "The Morning Show" actress said: "The words, 'I dare you' or 'No' always make me kind of go, 'Oh, okay. Well, let's just see.'"

Aniston is a multi-tasker who has proved her mettle as a producer as well. She says: "Being a leader, being someone that people look up to for guidance, you have a lot of people to answer and take care of on many levels. Multi-tasking creatively and as a producer. And personal as well. It's all very fulfilling to me."

The actress landed the role of Rachel Green on "Friends" in 1994, which changed her life completely making her one of the highest-paid TV actresses. She worked on the series for 10 years till its last episode and is close friends with her five former co-stars off-screen as well.

The TV show's fan-following is evident from the fact that Aniston briefly broke Instagram when she made her debut on the platform with a re-union picture of her "Friends" co-stars. So a reboot of the TV show remains a constant question in all of her interviews. When asked about reports of the "Friends" reunion at HBO Max, she said: We're trying. It's a never-ending question, isn't it? What else could make a group of six actors feel more proud? It's bringing people joy on a daily basis."