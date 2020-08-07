Jennifer Garner has been spotted on a beach outing with Bradley Cooper in Los Angeles amid rumours that she has called it quits with John Miller.

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper were photographed soaking in the sun at a beach in Malibu on Wednesday. The former "Alias" costars were also accompanied by Cooper's three-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom he shares with ex-partner Irina Shayk, reports Page Six.

While Garner kept things casual in a blue sweater and a complementing patterned skirt and white sneakers, Cooper made himself comfortable on the beach in red swim trunks, and also sported a mini man bun. The duo who have been friends for a long time were photographed chatting and laughing as the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor helped his daughter build sandcastles.

Though there have been reports of Garner breaking up with John Miller after more than a year of dating, it is not clear if her beach day with Cooper was anything more than a friendly outing. A source spoke to Page Six about the romance rumours and clarified that the Cooper and Garner are "friends and have been forever," and that there is "no truth to anything else."

A source earlier told InTouch that the "Peppermint" actress had split from her CEO boyfriend even before the lockdown was imposed in LA due to the COVID-19 crisis. "Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there's a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it's over," the insider said. On the other hand, Cooper has not been seriously linked with anyone since his split with Irina Shayk last year.

While Garner's romantic choices seem uncertain at the moment, things are going well for her ex-husband Ben Affleck, with whom she co-parents three children: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight. Affleck started dating his "Deep Water" co-star Ana de Armas just weeks before coronavirus lockdown and has even introduced the actress to his kids and his mother.

Garner, who divorced the "Batman" star in 2018 after nearly three years of separation and a decade of their marriage, also reportedly approves of his new girlfriend.