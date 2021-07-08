Jennifer Garner is not against her ex-husband Ben Affleck's rekindled romance with former flame Jennifer Lopez because the latter makes him happy.

The "Alias" star "can tell he is happy" and that is what matters. A source said that she also finds it great that the two families get along. Garner and Affleck share three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine. "The Hustlers" star on the other hand, has 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"J.Lo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids," the source told ET, adding that while J. Lo makes Affleck happy, he also does the same to her.

"[J.Lo] is so happy with Ben. He is so laid-back and chill and he makes her laugh nonstop," the source continued adding that Lopez finds the actor "caring, sweet and supportive of her." He reportedly does not compete "with her when it comes to their careers and fame."

The source's claims come just days after Affleck and Lopez took their kids out for a family fun day at Universal Studios in Hollywood on Friday, last week. The 51-year-old "Shotgun Wedding" star brought her twins while the 48-year-old "Batman" actor brought Samuel.

Photos from Page Six showed Bennifer's blended family taking a stroll through the park's "Simpsons"-themed attraction, Springfield. An onlooker claimed that Affleck and Lopez "definitely looked in love" as they walked shoulder-to-shoulder with him holding her hand. The couple "looked like they were just two people walking around — not a single person came up to them."

They were also seen at the theme park, where they were seen boarding "Jurassic World: The Ride." Everyone had ponchos on to avoid getting wet from the splashy ride.

Lopez and Affleck then spent the Fourth of July weekend together at the Hamptons. Another source claimed that she has "always loved the area" and "wanted Ben to experience it with her." She reportedly also finds it great that he "just gets her" and that "they have so much in common." They may have only rekindled their romance in May but "it's like they never ended their relationship years ago" and just "picked up where they left off."