Jennifer Garner is worried Ben Affleck made a mistake by marrying Jennifer Lopez, a new report suggested.

Us Weekly reported that Garner still holds a candle for Affleck, and she worries about how his recent wedding to Lopez affects him. An unnamed source told the magazine, "Jen will always keep an eye on how Ben's doing."

It furthered, "He clearly has a lot going on right now with Jennifer and all the attention that comes with their relationship, along with his demanding career and, of course, his kids. He's being pulled in a lot of directions—and that's something that quietly worried Jen."

Insiders also claimed that photos from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's honeymoon showing the actor dozing off on a boat ride and breaking down in tears over a romantic dinner prove that he has been stretching himself too thin.

The informant shared, "Ben fell asleep because he was exhausted. He's burning the candle at both ends, and that's why he got emotional at dinner with Jennifer." It added that Jennifer Garner had concerns about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding and that her anxieties were heightened.

The report about Jennifer Garner's alleged concerns about the Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner wedding came after the "Let's Get Loud" songstress' first husband, Ojani Noa, boldly said he did not believe the Bennifer marriage would last.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the Cuban actor-producer said, "I wish her and Ben the best, but I'm not convinced it will last. Jen loves being in love, but she's been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever."

Jennifer Garner has yet to comment on the reports saying she is "worried" about Ben Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Lopez. So, avid followers of the "Daredevil" actress should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.