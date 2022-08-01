Jennifer Lopez rushed Ben Affleck to Las Vegas for a quickie wedding ceremony before the former husband of Jennifer Garner could back out with "cold feet," a report claimed.

Lopez and Affleck, also known as Bennifer, are still on cloud nine after their surprise wedding in L.A. Globe reported that the couple exchanged their vows in Little White Wedding Chapel on July 16 with the songstress' daughter, Emme, and the "Batman" star's daughter, Seraphina, witnessing the ceremony.

After they officially tied the knot, PageSix reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck returned to their love nest, where they celebrated their wedding with pizza and Diet Coke. It was claimed that the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker organised the "rush" wedding, fearing Affleck would bolt as he did in 2004.

An unnamed source told Globe, "She was ready to get married since the night Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP."

Globe previously claimed that Ben Affleck was complaining about being fast-tracked by Jennifer Lopez. Both People and TMZ reported that the "Papi" hitmaker wants a second huge wedding after their surprise ceremony earlier this month.

One insider told People that Lopez and Affleck are already planning on hosting a "larger wedding celebration" in the coming weeks. TMZ added that the couple would likely hold the alleged second wedding at the "Ad Astra" actor's 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia.

Though Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly hosting a bigger wedding, it is not expected to be as massive as the pair had planned in 2003. At the time, the couple was to host over 400 guests.

An Us Weekly source also suggested that Lopez and Affleck are not interested in "pageantry" as they once were, considering each of them has had massive weddings already. The same informant told the magazine that the pair had been planning an elopement for months.

For starters, Lopez and Affleck announced they had engaged again, months after they rekindled their romance. The Bennifer reunion happened after Lopez's shocking split from Alex Rodriguez and Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez has yet to comment on the claims that she "masterminded" the rush wedding because she is "terrified" Ben Affleck would flake out again. Also, the pair has yet to confirm if the reports about their "bigger" second wedding are true. So, devoted fans of the Bennifer should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven correct.