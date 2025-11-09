Jennifer Lawrence has once again proved she's Hollywood's most unfiltered star — this time taking aim at Kourtney Kardashian.

The Oscar-winning actress took part in Vanity Fair's lie detector challenge alongside her Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson, where a question about reality TV quickly turned into a sharp critique of the eldest Kardashian sister.

'Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts,' said Lawrence, 35, when asked about her views on The Kardashians and her longtime fascination with reality TV.

When Pattinson pressed her to elaborate, Lawrence pointed to what she sees as Kourtney's habit of turning personal choices into public declarations.

'Because everything has to be an announcement,' she said. 'It's like, you know, "I'm not going to wear outfits anymore." Like, just wear whatever you want. Don't make an announcement about it.'

'Just Stop Announcing It'

The actress continued her playful rant, adding: 'Or like, "I don't have a TV in my room." Like, just don't watch TV. Stop announcing it. Just shhh!'

Her comments immediately caught fire online, with fans both defending and agreeing with her take. Many on social media said Lawrence was expressing what plenty of viewers have long felt about Kourtney's recent "wellness era", while others accused the actress of being unnecessarily harsh.

Lawrence, known for her down-to-earth humour and candour, has never hidden her obsession with reality television. However, when asked by Pattinson if she still keeps up with The Kardashians, she admitted she had taken a break from watching. 'Not this season. I have been on TikTok but no,' she confessed.

Khloé Gets Her Vote

Her remarks weren't entirely critical of the family. When Pattinson showed her a photo of Khloé Kardashian, 41, and asked if she was her favourite, Lawrence instantly replied, 'Yes.'

The actress has previously spoken warmly about Khloé, praising her candour and sense of humour. Fans quickly picked up on the endorsement, with some joking online that Khloé had officially been 'approved by J-Law.'

Kim's 'Merkin' Moment

Later in the lie detector segment, the conversation shifted to Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign, which promotes a new "Faux Hair Panty" line. The campaign drew attention for its tongue-in-cheek slogan: 'Does the carpet match the drapes?'

Lawrence laughed as she revealed she's no stranger to merkins — the pubic wigs often used in film productions. 'I've worn quite a few merkins before,' she said, before joking that she wouldn't have to buy Kim's latest product herself. 'I'll get it for free,' she added with a grin.

Fans React

The No Hard Feelings actress has long been a self-proclaimed fan of reality TV, saying in earlier interviews that Keeping Up With the Kardashians once served as her 'escape' from Hollywood stress. Her latest comments, however, suggest she's now viewing the family, particularly Kourtney, with a more sceptical eye.

Meanwhile, many readers on the New York Post's comment section agreed with Lawrence's take.

One fan wrote that Lawrence was 'really an invested Kardashian fan' but that 'they all are annoying' now, adding that 'the fake, mannequin look and endless BBLs are too much.'

Another said they 'totally agree' with Lawrence, describing Kourtney as 'such a bore' who used to be more relatable. 'She was my favourite years ago,' the commenter wrote, 'but now she's so judgemental and always rags on her sisters instead of being proud of them.'

Others weighed in on Kourtney's public relationship with husband Travis Barker, calling their displays of affection 'too much' and 'an embarrassment to their children.'