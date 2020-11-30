Jennifer Lawrence's family farm was struck by a massive fire late Friday night. Camp Hi-Ho in Kentucky, which also serves as a summer camp for children, was burnt to ashes over the weekend.

The camp shared the tragic news on Facebook on Saturday writing, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire." The camp also confirmed that no one was hurt in the tragedy.

"We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls. Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency," Camp Hi-Ho added.

The farm further expressed gratitude to the fire department and their neighbours writing: "You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us."

"God's goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead," the statement concluded.

The statement also noted that the family is planning to rebuild and repair the camp, which is "a special place to so many," and will reopen by the next summer. Meanwhile, the actress's brother, Blaine Lawrence, who is also the owner and the director of the camp, wrote an e-mail to the parents of the past campers requesting help.

In the mail accessed by TMZ, Blaine has reportedly given details of the damage that occurred and promised that the barn will be rebuilt, and re-opened by summer 2021. He has also asked for donations for the same.

Blaine also mentioned that there's still a lot that was not taken in the fire - including their outdoor sports court, their tree fort space, their pet barn, the lake area, the archery range, the animal pastures and outdoor horse-riding trails, a hen house, and other campsites.

Meanwhile, the Simpsonville Fire and Rescue and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall are investigating the cause of the fire, which also gutted Blaine's office and a separate apartment the Lawrences often utilised personally.

The stalls for their horses, the indoor riding area for kids, an indoor rock wall they had, a native wildlife display center, an arts and crafts pavilion, a garage loaded with farm equipment, as well as a new nurse station were destroyed in the fire.