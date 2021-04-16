Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have ended their engagement, just weeks after denying breakup rumours.

In a statement to E! News on April 15, the songstress and the former MLB star said that they have realised they are "better as friends and look forward to remaining so." "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the announcement further read.

Lopez, who shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez—who shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella Rodriguez, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, added that they won't speak more about their split for the sake of their children.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez shared a sweet video on his Instagram account to pay homage to their time together. He also tagged his ex-fiancee in the clip that showed framed photos of them, their children, and a shot of "Jennifer and Alex" written in sand with a heart around their names. Coldplay's "Fix You" played in the background with the lyrics: "When you lose something, you cannot replace / Tears stream down your face."

The pair got engaged in March 2019, over two years after they started dating, and were planning to tie the knot in Italy in June 2020. However, the wedding had to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports emerged last month that the duo has called it quits, but they issued a clarification within a few hours that they are still together but "working through some things." They were also spotted indulging in some PDA in the Dominican Republic, where the actress is filming her new movie "Shotgun Wedding."

However, breakup rumours resurfaced earlier this week when the "Hustlers" star was seen without her engagement ring in the selfies she shared from the movie set. A source told People that after spending time together in the Dominican Republic last week, the duo decided that "it's best to go separate ways."

"The split is very amicable," the insider said.