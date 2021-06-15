Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the classic lovey-dovey couple when they had dinner with her family over the weekend.

The Lopez family was celebrating the birthday of the pop star's sister Lynda Lopez at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California on Sunday. The singer's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, were also present on the occasion.

Affleck also joined his girlfriend's family for the "small birthday celebration" and was said to be bonding well with her children and other family members. A Nobu source revealed to People magazine: "They enjoyed a Sunday family dinner together, everyone seemed great and had fun."

The insider shared that the duo sat next to each other at the table and were "very affectionate." They even held hands under the table, while photographs have emerged showing them sharing a smooch at the table.

Max and Emme also seemed to have fun hanging out with their mother's new boyfriend. "Ben and her (Lopez) kids seemed comfortable together. The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share. Ben had a Diet Coke," the source said.

The outing comes amid reports that the couple, who were previously engaged for a few months two decades ago, had the instant approval of Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodriguez. Affleck was spotted with Rodriguez in Las Vegas, where he was reportedly directing an undisclosed project that featured the latter. They both love gambling and later had fun together at a Casino.

A source told People about their bond: "In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago. She is thrilled that they are back together now."

The insider added that Lopez also loved their Las Vegas hangout, as she is "very close with her mom" and "it's very important to her that the person she is with gets along with her mom."

Lopez got together with the Oscar-winner earlier this year following her split from Alex Rodriguez.