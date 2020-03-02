Jennifer Lopez made quite a buzz in the film industry with her portrayal of the character Destiny in the movie "Hustlers," so, it came as a surprise when her name wasn't called out among the list of Oscar nominees.

In a latest interview with Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez opened up about not being nominated for the Academy Awards, and said the snub was "a little bit of a letdown," reports People.

"I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it," the 50-year-old told Winfrey at the latter's "2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour" on Saturday.

The songstress said that she read several articles speculating her nominations for the prestigious award, and therefore it hurt when her name wasn't mentioned. "I got so many good notices – more than ever in my career - and there was a lot of 'She's going to get nominated for an Oscar, it's going to happen, if it doesn't you're crazy.' And I'm reading all the articles and I'm going, 'Oh my God, could this happen?' And then it didn't and it was like, 'Ouch.' It was a bit of a letdown," Lopez said.

Though she wasn't nominated in the best actress category at the Academy Awards, her portrayal of a stripper in the movie earned her accolades at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Critics' Choice Awards. However, the Oscar snub came hard on her as she felt there were a lot of expectations from her.

"Most of my team has been with me for years. I think they had a lot of hopes on that. They wanted it too, and I felt like I let everybody down a little bit," the "Ain't Your Mama" singer said.

Winfrey assured Lopez that this wasn't the case, but the singer explained that she still "felt like that for a bit." "I needed to go through the Oscar snub, the Super Bowl being, you know, what it is — all of the things that I went through in the last year," she said, adding that she finally realised that she doesn't need another accolade to tell her she is "enough."

"I don't need that. I'm actually here and I am okay and I am enough. I don't need this award right here to tell me I'm enough. I don't need it," she said.