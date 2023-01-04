Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez never shy away from showing their affection for each other in public as they have been photographed numerous times cuddling or kissing on the street. But the singer's children are reportedly bothered by their extreme PDA.

In its Jan. 2 issue, National Enquirer cited a source who claimed that Max, 14, does not see the need for his mother to engage in public makeout sessions with the actor when they have plenty of alone time at home. He is allegedly grossed out by their actions and can no longer stomach their "cringeworthy PDAs."

The publication cited the couple's stop for Christmas shopping in Malibu on Dec. 11 with the teenager. They were photographed stealing a kiss right in front of Max, who had his eyes glued to his phone.

Daily Mail also published photos from the trio's shopping trip in upscale Brentwood that showed Affleck and Lopez engaged in a passionate kiss in the parking lot of a shopping centre.

The source said, "J.Lo and Ben were saying their goodbyes before heading off to run some errands separately, and she wouldn't let him leave without giving her a passionate kiss. You could see the awkwardness on Max's face when they were making out. He just turned his back and fiddled with his cell phone until they were done."

In May 2022, Max was also pictured looking at his phone while his mother and stepdad kissed in front of him.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a sweet kiss while out with her son Max, 14, in Los Angeles https://t.co/YMZwgQcvYE pic.twitter.com/pTBscYSkOo — Tande (@tanndde) May 18, 2022

The insider claimed that Lopez and Affleck are "pulling out all the stops to blend their families." The "Jenny from the Block" singer shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, the "Batman" star has children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"J.Lo figures it's healthy for them to see her and Ben displaying their affection for each other. This way the kids can see their love is the real deal," the source quipped.

However, there is no proof to confirm that Lopez's son Max is grossed out by her PDA with Affleck.