Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together and totally in love. Now the question on everyone's mind is if they will get married.

The actress is open to marrying again as she admitted that she believes in happily ever after. She said she would not rule out the possibility, given the fact that she has been married several times before.

The 52-year-old "Hustlers" star was first married to Cuban actor Ojani Noa from 1997-1998, then to American actor Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. Her longest marriage was with singer Marc Anthony Muñiz from 2004-2014 and they share twin children Emme and Maximilian.

"Yeah, I guess. You know me, I'm a romantic, I always have been, a few times," Lopez said when asked if she would want to get married again during Thursday's interview on "Today" to promote her new romantic comedy film "Marry Me" with Owen Wilson.

"I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%," she added.

Rumours of a wedding between Lopez and Affleck have been brewing for some time now after they rekindled their romance in May. After all, they were previously engaged in 2002 but broke up because of their busy schedules.

A source previously claimed that the couple is "rushing" to get engaged again. The singer is said to be excited at the idea of becoming Affleck's wife.

"Jen has been prepared for a wedding for quite a while because that was what was going to happen with Alex and now that her relationship with Ben is so hot and heavy, she would 1,000 percent say yes if Ben were to pop the question to her again," the insider claimed.

The good thing is that their blended families are said to be supportive of their relationship. They would be "very happy if they decided to get engaged and married." But for now, the couple is reportedly enjoying what they have right now and making the most of their relationship. They believe that they will eventually get married when it is the right time.