Jennifer Lopez is definitely moving on following her split from Alex Rodriguez. Aside from rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck, she has also deleted photos of her ex-fiancé on social media.

According to Page Six, followers of the singer noticed that she deleted most pictures on Instagram that featured the former baseball player on Saturday. She even unfollowed him on the social media platform.

The said photos reportedly include one taken of them together during U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration, where Lopez performed "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful." Instead, she left solo pictures of herself from the event.

The 52-year old also deleted a video of a giant bouquet of flowers she received from Rodriguez for this year's Valentine's Day. She also removed a photo that showed her and the 46-year-old former MLB star kissing in front of the Capitol Building.

On the other hand, Lopez still features heavily in Rodriguez's Instagram feed and he also still follows her. He even has photos of his family and the singer's children and videos of them together. It is not known why "The Hustlers" star decided to delete any memories of her relationship with the dad of two on her social media feed.

Perhaps it is one way for her to reaffirm their split in mid-April this year after a two-year engagement. They issued a joint statement about the breakup, in which they promised to remain amicable towards each other and support each other's business ventures.

Shortly after the split, Lopez was spotted hanging out with Affleck in May. Since then, they have gone out on several dates, including a PDA-filled romantic getaway in St. Tropez for her 52nd birthday in July. They have also been spotted house hunting around L.A. amid rumours that they are ready to take their relationship seriously and settle down together.

As for Rodriguez, he also celebrated his 46th birthday days prior to his ex's celebrations in St. Tropez. He was spotted hanging out with CBS NFL sideline reporter Melanie Collins during a tour of Ibiza. He has not been reported to be in a new relationship since his split from Lopez.