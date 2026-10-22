Actress and model Jenny McCarthy has accused Hollywood action star Steven Seagal of chasing her to her car, grabbing her arm and warning her to keep quiet after she refused to undress during an audition for his 1995 film Under Siege 2.

The former Playboy model, 53, revisited the alleged encounter during the 20 October episode of The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show, claiming Seagal, now 74, told her, 'Don't you tell a soul,' after she rejected his alleged request to reveal her body.

Speaking to actress Selma Blair, McCarthy recalled how an opportunity to establish herself as a serious actress allegedly turned into an uncomfortable confrontation.

Seagal Allegedly Asked McCarthy To Remove Her Dress

McCarthy said she arrived at the Under Siege 2 audition excited about potentially securing a film role beyond her Playboy modelling career. She deliberately wore a loose-fitting floral muumuu to conceal her figure, hoping the filmmakers would concentrate on her acting abilities.

'I wore this flowered muumuu to cover my body because I want to be taken seriously,' she recalled.

According to McCarthy, Seagal initially invited her to sit on a couch before repeatedly asking her to move closer. When she stood to perform her audition, the actor allegedly commented that he could not properly assess her appearance beneath the dress.

'I can't really tell what your body looks like in that dress,' McCarthy recalled him saying.

Rather than comply, McCarthy claimed she grabbed her purse, confronted Seagal and prepared to leave. She said she told him to purchase her Playboy video for $19.99 (around £15) before delivering a profanity-laden rejection.

McCarthy Defied Seagal's Alleged Warning

McCarthy alleged that the confrontation continued outside the audition room. According to her account, Seagal followed her towards her vehicle, grabbed her arm and warned her against revealing what had happened.

At the time, McCarthy was still establishing herself in entertainment and had not achieved the television recognition she would later gain through MTV's Singled Out. However, she claimed the alleged warning did not prevent her from eventually speaking publicly.

McCarthy recalled telling Entertainment Tonight about the encounter when the programme interviewed her after her television career began taking off.

'I ratted him out so quick,' she said.

Seagal Previously Denied McCarthy's Allegations

McCarthy's latest account revisits accusations she first publicly raised in 1998. During a 2017 SiriusXM interview, she alleged that Seagal had explicitly asked her to lower her dress to expose her breasts during the audition. She also questioned whether other aspiring actresses had experienced similar encounters.

A representative for Seagal previously denied McCarthy's allegations to The Daily Beast.

According to People, Seagal's representative had not responded to its latest request for comment at the time of publication.

Other Allegations Against Steven Seagal

McCarthy was among several actresses who publicly accused Seagal of inappropriate behaviour.

In 2017, Portia de Rossi alleged that Seagal unzipped his trousers during an audition after discussing the importance of off-screen chemistry.

Julianna Margulies separately recalled being asked to meet Seagal in a hotel room at 10pm while working on the 1991 film Out for Justice.

Regina Simons, who appeared as an extra in 1994's On Deadly Ground, subsequently accused Seagal of rape. He did not respond to a request for comment regarding her allegation at the time.

McCarthy's latest remarks emerged during her discussion with Blair about the sexualisation of young actresses and their experiences seeking opportunities in Hollywood.