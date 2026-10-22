Chrisean Rock has made a bizarre claim about Blueface's bathroom habits, alleging that the rapper would ask her to wipe his butt while describing him as 'clingy' and someone who 'likes to be babied'. Rock made the remarks during a recent livestream, shortly after the pair's latest reconciliation and 11 October engagement.

The breakup followed a heated livestream argument between the former couple. It marked another dramatic turn to their long-running, on-off relationship.

Chrisean Rock Makes Bizarre Blueface Claim

On her latest stream, the pro boxer and rapper claimed that her ex-fiancé is clingy and even asked her to wipe him after he used the toilet, describing him as a 'baby'. 'You don't like going to the bathroom alone. You love me coming to the bathroom,' Rock told viewers. 'The n***a be asking me to wipe his butt.'

She added: 'He likes to be babied,' while suggesting they were 'that close'. Rock made the comments while discussing what she described as Blueface's preference for a clingy relationship.

Her remarks are an account of their private relationship and have not been independently confirmed by Blueface. The rapper has not publicly responded to the latest claim.

Chrisean exposes Blueface for having a kink where he makes her wipe for him after he uses the washroom 💀



“You don’t like going to the bathroom alone, the ngga be asking me to wipe his butt. You’re a baby” pic.twitter.com/5gaC3LzAaj — keeno (@ayekeeno) October 21, 2026

Chrisean Rock and Blueface Break Up Weeks After Engagement

The remarks came after Rock and Blueface addressed the apparent end of their latest reconciliation and engagement following a heated exchange. Rock said she realised the relationship was over after they sat down to talk. She claimed she told Blueface they were 'better off as friends' and wanted to separate herself from him completely.

Rock also said she had enjoyed their time together but felt continuing the relationship was not right for her. Blueface gave his own account of the split, saying he had 'nothing bad to say' about Rock while claiming she had done her best but that her 'best just wasn't good enough.'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock almost get into a physical altercation after she gets upset over him saying she is her own person with her own platform 👀😳



"You're doing too much" pic.twitter.com/LG9ptH13lg — Donut 🍩 (@RollinWithDonut) October 21, 2026

What Led to the Breakup?

The apparent split followed a heated KICK livestream in which the pair argued about Rock's independence, platform and career. Blueface told Rock that she was 'your own person' and had her own platform, saying: 'You have your own platform. You have your own Kick.'

Rock pushed back and asked him to leave the room so she could speak to her audience. 'Can you leave the room, please?' she asked, before explaining that she wanted to be able to speak freely without him present.

The exchange became increasingly tense, with both appearing frustrated as they told each other to calm down. NDTV reported that the confrontation appeared close to becoming physical, although the footage does not establish that a physical altercation occurred.

Engagement Lasted Less Than Two Weeks

The breakup came less than two weeks after Blueface proposed to Rock at Problem Lounge in Scottsdale, Arizona, on 11 October. Footage from the rapper's livestream showed bottle-service staff approaching the couple with an illuminated 'Will You Marry Me?' sign before Blueface got down on one knee. Rock appeared surprised before accepting the proposal.

Blueface proposes to Chrisean Rock at a club and she says yes. pic.twitter.com/UX3beLgXn2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 12, 2026

The engagement marked another reunion for the pair, who share a son, Chrisean Jr., and have spent years in a highly publicised cycle of breakups and reconciliations. Following the proposal, Blueface also had Rock's name tattooed across his back, while Rock reportedly revived a portrait of him on her face.