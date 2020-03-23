While many people are struggling to find ways to keep themselves busy in self-isolation which has become the need of the hour due to coronavirus pandemic, Jessica Alba has been using the tried and tested video-making app TikTok with her children to pass time.

Jessica Alba has been taking to social media to document her family's social distancing journey. She has been joined in self-quarantine by her two daughters- Honor Marie Warren, 11 and Haven Garner Warren, eight, who have been staying home since all the schools were closed, as well as her son Hayes Alba Warren, two.

The 38-year-old has uploaded several TikTok videos on her Instagram account. In a video uploaded on March 15, the 'Honest Beauty' founder performed on the Mac Miller cover of Trey Traylor's "Knock Knock" with her younger daughter Haven. "Just over here doing @tiktok while staying inside -Havie was creative director on this one," she captioned the video.

In another video, she performed some killer moves with eldest child Honor, and uploaded it on Instagram with the caption: "Honorcita creative director on this one - @tiktok game strong while staying home :)"

The actress then moved on to talk about her workout session which she has been doing with her daughter to stay fit while sitting idle at home. "Got another workout in -trying to make the most of staying home ... not gonna front, today was a bit of struggle, but we ended on a high note #momanddaughter #workout #stayhome #stayhealthy #staystrong," she captioned the video.

The mother-daughters team added some more fun to their TikTok sessions, by adding in some skincare routines. In a video the "Never Been Kissed" alum shared on Instagram on Sunday, the trio tried on face and eye masks and played around with a bunch of other beauty products from her beauty brand, while little Hayes could be seen playing in the background.

According to E! News, the products appeared to be the 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask and the Prime and Perfect Mask from "Honest Beauty." "#selfcare at home -I stay home for my 3 babies, hubby and all my family members -especially my grandparents. #stayhealthy #stayhome," Alba captioned the video.