Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake celebrated their son Silas Randall's birthday amid coronavirus pandemic by contributing to a good cause.

Apart from having a little celebration with legos and birthday cake for Silas Randall's fifth birthday at their home in self-isolation, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake marked the occasion by contributing to Feeding America and Save The Children, who have been carrying out relief work for the vulnerable in wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Biel, who herself celebrated her 38th birthday last month with a surprise pajama party thrown by husband, shared a throwback picture of herself with Silas on Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that her "little man is 5 today!"

Alongside the picture of Silas being carried over her shoulder which was clicked last year, the "Limetown" actress wrote: "We're at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy."

The actress, who along with Timberlake donated to Mid-South Food Bank, an organisation with the Feeding America network last month, further informed in the caption: "To celebrate his big birthday, we're supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time."

Biel also urged her followers to "scroll through your old pictures today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy! Sending lots of love to you all."

The "Friends With Benefits" actor shared his wife's post on his Instagram stories with the caption: "Our dude is 5!!" adding a mind-explosion emoji, reports People.

While Silas's face is not visible in the picture, Biel is seen flaunting her biggest smile, dressed in a black tank top and a black skirt covered in daisies. Her brunette locks were swept over one shoulder and she was wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in an intimate Italian wedding in Puglia in 2012 and welcomed their son Silas in 2015.