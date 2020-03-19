Social distancing in the time of coronavirus pandemic is not treating Ellen DeGeneres well. Stuck alone at home, the talk show host started calling her numerous friends in the entertainment industry to pass her time.

Extremely bored in self-isolation on Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres decided to catch up with her friends and celebrity couple- Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. The 62-year-old then shared a video of their conversation on her social media accounts, in which she can be seen laying on her couch in sweats, making awkward small talks with the confused couple.

"Great catch-up with my friend @JTimberlake and his wife @JessicaBiel," Ellen wrote alongside the video on Twitter.

In the clip, the "Friends With Benefits" actor picks up the phone, after which DeGeneres asks him what is he doing, to which he replies "nothing." Then Ellen asks what's Jess doing, and receives the same reply from "The Sinner" actress, reports People.

"Me Too. Alright. Well. Talk to you later," the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" host says before deciding to talk again with the couple in an hour.

After Timberlake and Biel, DeGeneres decided to call another celebrity couple- John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen. "Sounds like things are good over at @JohnLegend and @ChrissyTeigen's house," she wrote on Twitter alongside the video of their conversation.

After Legend picks her call, DeGeneres gets to talk with his wife and son Miles as well. "I wish I had kids right now, I'm so bored. Just wanted to call you guys and say hey. Bye," she says, while Tiegen asks her to say hi to her longtime partner Portia De Rossi for them.

Earlier in the day, DeGeneres uploaded a video of her giving a call to Maroon 5's Adam Levine on the occasion of his 41st birthday. The singer told the talk show host that he was "just sitting here, enjoying my wonderful family. Not much other than that." She also tried to pull some magic tricks on camera, before getting some tips from magician David Blaine.