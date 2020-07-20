Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have reportedly welcomed their second child into the world, after keeping the pregnancy a top-secret throughout the past nine months.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, who are already parents to five-year-old son Silas Randall Timberlake, welcomed a baby last week, reports Daily Mail. The family is reportedly in Big Sky, Montana, where they have been isolating amid coronavirus pandemic since March.

Biel's mother Kimberly Conroe Biel is also believed to be there with her daughter and newborn grandchild. Representatives of the couple haven't yet confirmed the news, however, a friend of the couple staying with them for a few days told the outlet that the duo has welcomed a son.

The 38-year-old actress hasn't been spotted in public since November, and lately hasn't shared any full-body photos to her social media accounts. She had been wearing a loose kaftan dress in the pictures from her birthday celebrations that she shared on Instagram in March.

Biel and Timberlake started dating in 2007, and tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their first child in 2015. Their marriage was embroiled in a controversy in November last year after the actor was spotted holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans. He had later publicly apologised to his wife for displaying a "strong lapse" in judgement.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star," the 39-year-old wrote in the post.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I want to apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," the singer added.