Justin Timberlake sparked rumours of trouble in his marriage with Jessica Biel last week after he left his wedding ring at home and held hands with "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright. However, Jessica Biel was all smiles when she was photographed in Los Angeles on Monday, sporting her diamond ring.

The 37-year-old looked happy as she stepped out in a casual plain white long sleeve tee, black belted pants and a pair of fashionable tennis shoes. Jessica Biel also carried a chick black Louis Vuitton purse and held a large water bottle in her hand as she ran some errands in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. While leaving a building, the "Limetown" actress flashed a smile for the cameras which also captured the ring on her right hand.

Justin Timberlake was photographed holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, his on-screen love interest in "Palmer," on the balcony of the Absinthe House on Bourbon Street last week. In what appeared to be a party for the cast and crew of the football-themed drama, the 38-year-old perched against a wall on the balcony chatted with Alisha Wainwright and reportedly "played with her hands," leaving the bar with her shortly after midnight.

"At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg. Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands," a source claimed to Mail Online.

And while the American singer on Monday returned to New Orleans, Louisiana, for the shooting of the film in which he portrays ex-con Eddie Palmer, contradicting reports have been published about his alleged romance with his on-screen love interest.

A source told People that Timberlake and Wainwright's interactions in the bar were "completely innocent" and added: "It's a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening. He's down there shooting Palmer, they're starring in the movie together and they're cool and everybody was just hanging out."

A representative for Wainwright also denied the rumours to the outlet and said: "There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together."

Timberlake and Biel have been married for seven years now and share a four-year-old son named Silas.