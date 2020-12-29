Jessie J took to social media on Monday to clarify that she was never hospitalised for Meniere's disease but only visited the ear clinic to have a health check after she experienced temporary deafness.

The "Flashlight" singer explained in a video posted on Instagram that she "never said" she was hospitalised. She only had her ears checked and given medication after she experienced vertigo and temporary deafness.

Multiple reports stated that she was hospitalised for Meniere's disease when she said she spent Christmas Eve in the hospital. Instead, she was only at the ear hospital briefly to get a quick diagnosis.

"I'm glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine so I feel a lot better today. I'm super grateful for my health," she said.

As for her symptoms, Jessie J said it started with complete deafness in her right ear. She also could not sing nor walk in a straight line. She was then told that she had Meniere's disease.

"I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, thank you. I'm fine though. No, I'm good. Everyone is like 'I'm sorry.' It's fine it could be way worse," she continued.

.@JessieJ talks about her recent illness due to Ménière’s disease. ?



“I’m fine. It could be way worse. I’m super grateful for my health.”



She goes onto say “I have watched the media take 3 words from this live and create a very dramatic version of the truth”. pic.twitter.com/jwpgO6oBxU Why advertise with us December 28, 2020

The "Bang Bang" singer admitted that the symptoms just threw her off. It took her completely by surprise when she woke up a day before Christmas not able to hear anything in her right ear. For now, she is "just laying low in silence."

The English singer clarified that she is not trying to get people's sympathy when she told fans about her Meniere's disease. She only wants to tell the truth and does not want people to think she lied about what actually happened.

Jessie J admitted that she was not aware of Meniere's disease before. Now she hopes that she helped raise "awareness for all the people who have been suffering way longer or worse than I." She concluded her post with a holiday greeting for everyone and thanked those who took the time to check up on her.