Raiane Lima, Gabriel Jesus' girlfriend, has announced her split from the Arsenal forward. The social media influencer confirmed the split with a post on her official Instagram account before deleting all pictures of herself with the Brazil international.

The 21-year-old posted a statement on her Instagram stories, which is no longer available. The announcement comes just eight months after Lima gave birth to their baby daughter Helena.

Jesus and Lima have been together since July 2021, and the former Manchester City striker's family are said to be shocked by the announcement. The young mother explained that she wanted to end the relationship as it was "consuming" her, and before unnecessary rumours started making its way around.

"Before gossip spreads, I myself make a point of letting you know that Gabriel and I are no longer a couple," Lima wrote, as quoted by The Sun. "And whoever wants to judge can judge. Anyone who wants to say some bad things, can speak."

"Since some like disgrace, I do it myself question of announcing the end of something that almost consumed me."

The Brazilian influencer was certain that some family members will celebrate the end of her relationship. Lima made it clear that her post will be the last time she discusses her relationship with Jesus, who was absolved of any form of betrayal with regards to the breakup.

"It wasn't betrayal, it was just pressure from everyone and everything," she added. "We got along well, but because of other people's problems, it always got to us. I can't take it anymore, and I'm not going to force myself into something that's killing me."

The Brazil international, who joined Arsenal last summer, is currently sidelined with a long-term knee injury picked up during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He is continuing his recovery in London, but did make a short trip to Brazil to visit his former club Palmeiras last week.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have maintained their place at the top of the Premier League in the absence of their main striker. Jesus is hoping to be back on the pitch in five weeks having taken a step forward in his recovery process this month.