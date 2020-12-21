Jesy Nelson broke her silence for the first time since announcing her exit from "Little Mix" with a message of gratitude for the fans who showed her their love and support.

The singer took to Instagram on Dec. 17 to simply say thank you. She said she just wants "to

say thank you so much to everyone of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days." She shared that some of the messages have made her "feel so emotional" and that she appreciates it so much. She ended her message with "love you all."

Nelson also shared her first photo since leaving Little Mix and simply captioned it with a heart emoji. Fans were overjoyed to see her back on social media looking so well and looking stunning. She showed her natural look with minimal makeup, her hair in curls, and her abs on display.

Waking up to that Instagram post. OMG I’m soooooo HAPPY ❤️ #JesyNelson ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xHJ0jRNgpK — Forever_a_Mixer (@RyanG_MIXER) December 20, 2020

Jesy Nelson looking stunning in her new instagram post! ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/vHFjrPcMSI — Little Mix Updates (@LMsources) December 20, 2020

The 29-year old announced her exit from Little Mix after nine years in an Instagram post on Dec. 15. She said she has to take care of her mental health and do things that make her happy. She encouraged her former fellow members Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to achieve their dreams and continue making music.

The girls have since responded to Nelson's announcement and wished her well. They also respected her decision and confirmed that they will continue with their scheduled 2021 "Confetti" tour as a three-girl group.

Shortly after the announcement, Nelson reportedly unfollowed the group's manager, Samantha Cox, on Instagram, who still follows her. She also removed Little Mix from her social media bio.

"I know that maybe Jesy is managing her insta account anymore, but the fact she 'unfollowed' Sam Cox so fast...," one netizen noted and another wrote, "'The way the only person Jesy unfollowed is little mix's manager."

It is not clear if Nelson and Cox do not have a good working relationship as the latter has been with Little Mix since their "X-Factor" win in 2012. Aside from the girls, she also manages fellow "X-Factor" winner Rak-Su and has worked with Leona Lewis, One Direction, and JLS.