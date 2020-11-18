Jesy Nelson has extended the break she took from Little Mix due to unknown medical reasons, sparking speculations that she might be planning to go solo after the hiatus.

After missing out on a number of high profile appearances in recent days, Jesy Nelson formally announced that she is taking an "extended" break from the X-Factor winning girl band. A spokesperson for Little Mix stated: "Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons."

No further details about her medical condition have been revealed. The statement read: "We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time."

The announcement came after Nelson missed the band's gig at the MTV Europe Music Awards, as well as the final of their BBC One talent show "The Search." A representative of the girl band had said at the time: "Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight's final of Little Mix: The Search (November 7). She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow's MTV EMAs."

Jesy, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards were put together in a band on the X Factor in 2011, and have become one of the biggest selling girl band in UK history since then. All six of the studio albums they have released since forming the band have gone into the top five, and they have had four number one singles in the UK.

Her hiatus has sparked rumours that the foursome might be going on separate ways next year. According to a report in The Sun, all four of them have individually been in secret talks to launch separate careers when their current deal comes to an end.

The musicians have reportedly met agents, managers, and record executives regarding how to go about their solo careers. A source said that Perrie and Jade are looking at new music projects while Leigh-Anne has been discussing TV ideas.

"The girls have been open and honest with each other, and with their current management team. They have started discussions with some prospective managers and agents about what their solo careers might look like," the insider said.

The source also added that the group will continue with their plans to tour with the winners of their talent show in April next year, even if Jesy isn't able to accompany them. The insider explained: "That will happen either with or without Jesy, who is taking some time out for as long as she feels she needs or wants to."

The insider further insisted that there is "absolutely no fall-out" between the band members who "get on very well" and are "great friends."