Jimmy Carr revealed that he had tried to set up Prince Harry on a date with singer Cheryl after they met at the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. It was after the royal had confessed that he finds it hard to find a girlfriend.

The stand-up comedian reflected on the time he met the Duke of Sussex during an appearance on Saturday's episode of "The One Show." He told hosts Harry Judd and Lauren Laverne that he was asked to introduce Grace Jones' performance. It was reportedly during the afterparty that he met the royal.

The event had taken place after Prince Harry's interview with CBS in which he admitted that he is "not so much searching for someone to fulfill the role, but obviously, finding someone that would be willing to take it on." Carr said he was inspired by that interview to try and match the prince with Cheryl.

"Prince Harry had just done this interview saying, 'no one wants to be my girlfriend because no one wants the pressure.' And I was like, 'yeah, famously girls don't want to be princesses,'" Carr recalled adding, "Then I went, 'Harry, would you mind, I've been teasing Cheryl Cole all day that I'm going to matchmake you two. Would you mind coming over?' and he went, 'yeah, great, happy.'"

Carr previously reminisced on his matchmaking attempt during an appearance on the series "Alan Davies: as Yet Untitled" in 2014. He said he had approached the former Girls Aloud singer to point out that she and the royal should go out on a date because they were both single then.

"She was saying, 'Oh no, don't embarrass me, don't embarrass me.' So I was chatting away with Harry and I said, 'Look, Cheryl Cole is over there, do you want to come over and have a chat because she's single and you're single? And it will also be super-funny and she'll be horribly embarrassed and up-tight about it because I said I would,'" he shared.

Carr said Prince Harry was "up for it" and that he was "just incredibly charming and nice" about the idea. Unfortunately, his matchmaking was not a success. He teased that Cheryl "dodged a bullet" by not ending up with the royal. "Of course he had the last laugh, it turns out it's quite a lot of pressure being his wife," Carr said referring to the duke's now-wife Meghan Markle.