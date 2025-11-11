The death of a late-night bandleader is rarely a top-tier news story, but the passing of Cleto Escobedo III is different. It is a devastating loss that rips at the heart of one of Hollywood's most enduring personal and professional partnerships.

Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, announced on Tuesday that his bandleader and childhood best friend, Cleto Escobedo III, had died at the age of 59. While no cause of death has been officially provided, the news follows a period of absence from the show for the musician, who had reportedly been ill for months.

Kimmel's tribute was a raw expression of grief, underscoring a friendship that spanned half a century. 'Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,' Kimmel wrote in his official statement. He continued, 'To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old'.

The profound shock of the loss was further evidenced by the show's abrupt cancellation last Thursday. It has now been reported that the show was postponed so Kimmel could rush to be by his friend's side.

No cause given for Kimmel bandleader's passing as of this writing.

The Vegas Roots of Cleto Escobedo III's Unique Partnership

The story of Cleto Escobedo III and Jimmy Kimmel is one that began across the street from each other in Las Vegas. They met as nine-year-old boys and quickly bonded over a shared 'sense of humour.'

They remained 'pals ever since,' Escobedo said in a 2022 interview, adding that they were huge fans of Late Night with David Letterman as kids.

Their professional partnership was the unlikely fulfilment of a childhood dream. Kimmel recalled the mischievous early days of their friendship, remembering pranks such as Escobedo driving him in a bicycle sidecar 'directly into garbage cans and bushes'.

When Kimmel landed his late-night show on ABC in 2003, he insisted on hiring Escobedo to lead the house band, Cleto and the Cletones.

'Of course I wanted great musicians, but I wanted somebody I had chemistry with,' Kimmel told WABC in 2015, adding that there was 'nobody in my life I have better chemistry with than him.'

Escobedo, a talented professional musician who specialised in the saxophone, acknowledged the debt of gratitude.

'I always thank him for this gig because he could have tried to get somebody that was established and would help the show more, being a bigger name or whatever,' Escobedo said. 'But he trusted me with this job, and I've tried to do the best I can.'

Cleto Escobedo III: A Family Legacy In Music

Escobedo's career was defined by more than just his late-night gig; he was a highly sought-after session and touring musician. He had toured with major acts like Paula Abdul and Phillip Bailey of Earth, Wind and Fire. He also recorded with artists such as Marc Anthony and Joe Cocker.

But the greatest twist of fate came when Kimmel suggested hiring Escobedo's own father, Cleto Escobedo Jr., to join the band. Cleto Escobedo Jr. had been a professional tenor sax player in his youth in the band The Dell Kings, but gave up his music career in the early 1970s to work as a butler at Caesar's Palace for over 30 years to support his family.

'He gave up something he loved dearly for me,' Escobedo III recalled. Kimmel and Escobedo's show became a beautiful form of redemption, allowing the father to return to his passion and perform alongside his son for nearly two decades.

Kimmel ended his tribute with a clear focus on the family he is survived by. 'Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto's wife, children and parents in your prayers,' he urged.