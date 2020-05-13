Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel has launched another scathing attack on United States Donald Trump after he received "death threats" from "Make America Great Again" supporters over his retracted misleading video about Mike Pence carrying empty PPE boxes to a hospital.

The row started after Jimmy Kimmel aired an edited video of Vice-President Mike Pence delivering "empty boxes of PPE" to a hospital on his "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show. The video showed Pence unloading boxes from a truck and joking to one of his aides, "Well, can I carry the empty ones? Just for the camera?"

Kimmel aired the footage while saying, "Mike Pence pretending to carry empty PPEs into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he's doing. A big box of nothing delivering another box of nothing." However, he issued an apology to Pence and removed the clip from his Twitter feed after finding out the 29-minute CSPAN video which confirmed that the Vice-President was actually just joking about the empty boxes.

it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth. https://t.co/hI9cO4lxcX — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 8, 2020

However, the drama quickly escalated when Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the host for the error calling it "fake news from Jimmy Kimmel's last place show," while Kimmel responded by telling the President to "Go make Melania brunch."

Go make Melania brunch. https://t.co/ZenUXrcXSS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 10, 2020

In his Monday monologue on his late-night show, Kimmel issued another apology to Pence, while revealing that he has been getting death threats from MAGA supporters. "Apologising to the Trump administration for spreading untruth is like apologising for Barry Bonds for using steroids," he quipped, adding, "It's hard. But the outrage from the MAGA hats, the outpouring of venom, was disgusting."

Kimmel called it "the strangest Mother's Day ever" for him as he spent most of his day in a Twitter feud, with "lunatics" sharing "hateful" and "violent" posts wishing death upon himself, his wife, and son.

Kimmel explained in the video: "I didn't know because I only watched a part of the video, it turns out there were 29 minutes of this on C-SPAN, that apparently indicate he was joking about carrying the empty boxes for the cameras which again I didn't know because I don't have the mental endurance it requires to watch Mike Pence to deliver boxes for 29 minutes."

Kimmel added that Pence's staffers believe that his Twitter apology wasn't enough, so he is apologising further for having "stepped on their toes" by "spreading misinformation." But also he also requested Pence to return the favour by communicating a request to his "boss" Trump for an apology for a number of "perversions of decency and democracy."