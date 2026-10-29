Joanna Wietrzyk is preparing to return to competitive fitness racing, but her HYROX appearance in Beijing remains a source of controversy. The Australian athlete has issued another apology following widespread criticism of her decision to continue competing after suffering faecal incontinence during the 12 September 2026 event.

In a video posted on Instagram on 28 October, Wietrzyk reflected on the incident, apologised to affected spectators and fellow competitors, and thanked those who had supported her. The statement came ahead of her scheduled return at the HYROX Elite 15 event in Hamburg, Germany, on 30 October, marking her first competition since the Beijing race.

Joanna Wietrzyk Reflects on Beijing HYROX Incident

Wietrzyk said she had spent the previous six to eight weeks reflecting on what happened in Beijing and regretted her decision to continue racing. She apologised to spectators and participants affected by her decision, acknowledging that her actions had consequences beyond herself.

'I just want to say that I'm truly truly so sorry to everyone that I affected whether they were spectators or participants out on that race floor for my decision to choose to continue to race and having that time to reflect I've really learnt a lot from the situation and yeah I am very very sorry for it all,' she said.

She also thanked those who had supported her during what she described as a difficult and confronting period while announcing her return to the competition. Wietrzyk will race in the upcoming Elite 15 on Friday.

The latest apology follows an earlier statement she released on Instagram in September, when Wietrzyk admitted she should have 'stepped off the track'. She subsequently withdrew from the Beijing race retroactively and forfeited the ranking points she had earned from her victory.

'There is more to life than racing and knowing when it is right to step away,' she said at the time.

The incident attracted international attention after footage showed her continuing through the competition and using shared equipment while visibly soiled. The episode prompted debate about hygiene, participant welfare and the responsibilities of athletes and event organisers.

Social Media Critics Question Joanna Wietrzyk's Latest Apology

Wietrzyk's latest apology has drawn sharp criticism on X, with some users questioning her remorse and arguing that her decision to continue racing showed a lack of consideration for fellow competitors. Several called for her to be banned from future events, while others argued that the incident should have resulted in automatic disqualification.

One user described her conduct as 'Disgusting self-important entitlement', while another argued that 'No one should ever think winning like she did is winning at all'. The reactions reflect ongoing concerns about sportsmanship, competitor safety and whether Wietrzyk has adequately acknowledged the impact of her actions.

Disgusting self-important entitlement.



I hope they ban her from any future competition. Other competitors should not have to deal with her sh*t — both literally and figuratively. — Mercurius (@MercuriusFilius) October 29, 2026

She still doesn’t care. She didn’t didn’t know why people were making such a big deal about it that she was forced by her agent and sponsors to make a public apology. She has a shitface smile smirk as she is saying it. No remorse. — Wahine 🤙🏼🌴 (@bachitime) October 29, 2026

Why the 'A Win Is a Win' Remark Sparked Backlash

The controversy intensified after Wietrzyk shared and subsequently deleted an Instagram Story selfie that appeared to show her in a hospital bed after the competition in Beijing. The post included the message: 'Go hard or go home ... a win is a win. In all seriousness, thank you for all the support. I'll be back soon x.'

The phrase 'a win is a win' attracted particular criticism, with some viewers interpreting it as celebrating her result despite the circumstances. The post became a focal point in the wider discussion about sportsmanship and athlete responsibility.

HYROX also apologised for its handling of the Beijing race. Co-founder Moritz Fürste acknowledged that the organisation had made a mistake by failing to intervene immediately.

The organisation subsequently introduced rules allowing race directors to withdraw competitors on medical grounds if blood, vomit, urine or faeces pose a welfare or contamination risk to the athlete or others.

Wietrzyk's scheduled return in Hamburg marks her first competitive appearance since the incident. While her latest apology acknowledges the impact of her decision, the episode continues to raise questions about athlete judgement, effective event management and clear procedures for handling medical emergencies during competition.