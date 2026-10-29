Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has attracted attention after reaching three statistical milestones in his first five NBA games, with reports comparing his remarkable start to achievements dating back to 1960.

The 24-year-old forward recorded 113 points, 46 rebounds and 20 assists across his opening five regular-season appearances, reaching all three thresholds following Golden State's 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, 28 October 2026.

Who Is Yaxel Lendeborg?

Born on 30 September 2002 in Puerto Rico, Lendeborg grew up in Pennsauken, New Jersey, before beginning an unconventional journey towards professional basketball.

Standing 6 ft 9 in, he started his college career at Arizona Western College, where he established himself as an exceptional rebounder. He subsequently transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, earning two American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards.

His career continued at the University of Michigan, where he won Big Ten Player of the Year honours during the 2025-26 season. Lendeborg also helped Michigan capture the 2026 NCAA national championship before Golden State selected him 11th overall in the NBA Draft.

What Is the NBA Milestone Linked to 1960?

Lendeborg reached at least 100 points, 45 rebounds, and 20 assists within his first five NBA regular-season games. His recorded totals of 113 points, 46 rebounds and 20 assists met all three thresholds.

Contemporary reports described him as the fastest player since 1960 to reach that particular statistical combination. However, the historical comparison has not been independently established against the NBA's complete statistical archive, and the identity of the previous record-holder remains unconfirmed.

The distinction concerns how quickly a player accumulated those numbers at the beginning of an NBA career, rather than suggesting nobody else has achieved the same totals since 1960.

Golden State's official game notes recorded Lendeborg with 87 points, 37 rebounds and 19 assists through his first four appearances. He subsequently scored 26 points against Minnesota, helping the Warriors secure another victory.

From Junior College to NBA Spotlight

Lendeborg's rise is particularly striking because his development took place across three college programmes before he entered the NBA.

At Michigan, he averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his championship-winning campaign. His performances highlighted his ability to contribute through scoring, rebounding, passing and defence.

That versatility quickly became apparent in Golden State.

Against the Denver Nuggets on 26 October, Lendeborg produced 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. The performance placed him among a small group of Warriors rookies to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a single game.

His combination of size, mobility and passing ability has also made him an interesting prospect for Golden State's evolving offensive system.

Can Lendeborg Sustain His Impressive Start?

Lendeborg's early performances have provided encouragement for a Warriors franchise seeking contributions from younger players alongside Stephen Curry.

However, five appearances represent a limited sample, and maintaining similar production throughout an 82-game season presents a considerably greater challenge. Opposing teams will have opportunities to adjust their defensive approaches as the rookie becomes more established.

Although the reported historical comparison still requires independent confirmation, his opening statistical totals demonstrate a productive introduction to professional basketball.

For now, Lendeborg has turned an unconventional journey from junior college into one of Golden State's most intriguing early-season stories.