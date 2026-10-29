Pink laughed off criticism of a viral makeup-free photograph taken in New York City on Monday, 26 October 2026.

Responding on Instagram Stories the following day, the 47-year-old singer declared, 'I look HOT', and jokingly gave the image a 'Best photo award'. The response followed social media comments questioning her appearance.

The photograph showed Pink in a loose purple tracksuit and patterned headscarf, with a small dog tucked into a cream-coloured sling.

As the picture circulated, some people said they had difficulty recognising the singer. Others questioned why a casual outing without makeup should attract criticism at all.

Pink Answers Makeup-Free Photo Critics With a Joke

Pink reposted the paparazzi image to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, 27 October, giving it her own mock accolade.

'What is everyone talking about?' she asked before declaring that she looked 'HOT'. Her message made clear the praise was a joke, not an award the photograph had actually received.

She continued by claiming that she had woken up planning to serve 'LOOKS' that day. 'And I did that,' she wrote, adding several laughing emojis.

The humour rested on the contrast between an ordinary dog walk and the polished appearance often expected of celebrities.

Pink then shared a second Instagram Story, this time a smiling close-up selfie. Wearing a casual top and thick-rimmed glasses, she captioned it, 'I look even better today.' Neither post contained an apology or an explanation for going out without makeup.

The online comments were mixed. In screenshots of replies under a Page Six Instagram post reproduced by BuzzFeed, one person suggested Pink looked different without 'heavy Instagram filters'. Another questioned whether the woman in the photograph was Pink at all. These were individual comments, not established facts about the singer or her photographs.

One commenter defended her, questioning why people were astonished that a 47-year-old woman without makeup looked her age. The disagreement unfolded beneath photographs of an ordinary outing, rather than a professional appearance or performance. Pink's response drew attention through humour rather than debating individual remarks.

Pink Has Challenged Beauty Expectations Before

Pink's remarks recall a more personal moment at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, she described a conversation with her daughter Willow, then six. Willow had told her, 'Mama, I'm the ugliest girl I know', because she thought she looked like a boy.

The singer told the audience she had assembled a presentation about artists who did not conform to conventional ideas of beauty.

Her examples included David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Annie Lennox and Prince. She also described being criticised for looking masculine, speaking her mind and having a strong body.

Rather than alter her appearance, Pink said she had asked Willow whether she had seen her mother change her hair, body, or public image. The answer to each question was no. She then asked whether Willow still saw her filling arenas with fans, and the answer was yes.

Her message was that 'we don't change', and that other people could learn to appreciate more kinds of beauty. It was a serious version of a point her latest Instagram jokes approached through humour. The two episodes reflect her publicly expressed views about appearance and individuality.

In January 2020, Pink addressed ageing again in social media posts reflecting on wrinkles and changes to her face. She questioned cosmetic procedures that might limit facial expressions, explaining that she wanted her children to recognise her emotions. She also wrote that her talent and individuality mattered more than her appearance.

The New York photograph came months after Pink discussed her family's move from California to the city. Guest-hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show on 2 March 2026, she said Willow wanted to study theatre and experience Broadway. Pink joked that the move was proof she was 'an amazing mom'.

During the episode, Pink and Willow performed 'Hopeless War' from the Broadway musical The Outsiders. The duet showed another side of the mother-daughter relationship she had spoken about at the VMAs. In October, the public conversation returned instead to an ordinary photograph of Pink on a walk with her dog.