Joe Jonas recently revealed that he auditioned to play Peter Parker in the 2012 "Spider-Man" film. He thought he was going to get it for sure because he knew the director, but he lost out to Andrew Garfield.

The singer talked about trying out for the part when asked in an interview with Variety: "Do you remember a role you went up for that destroyed you when you didn't get it?"

He admitted, "I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man, and I was so, so excited, and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one."

Jonas added, "But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks." He noted that the director, Marc Webb, "used to be a music video director."

This knowledge had him feeling like he got an edge over the others in getting the Spider-Man role. He admitted, "So I was like, 'I got an in here.' But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself."

When asked if he ever wore the Spider-Man costume during the audition process, Jonas said, "No, but I'm sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day."

After he lost out to Garfield, the 33-year-old channeled his energy into his music. But the pandemic made it hard for him to go on tours because of the travel restrictions. But it gave him the chance to get back to honing his skills in acting. He eventually landed the role of pilot Marty Goode in the J.D. Dillard-directed movie "Devotion." He credits his wife, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, for filming and directing his audition tape and being a "great acting coach."

As for Garfield, he went on to play Peter Parker in "The Amazing Spider-Man" films. He reprised his role alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It is unclear if Jonas auditioned for the Spider-Man role again after his failed first attempt.