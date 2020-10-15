John Cena tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. The wedding took place on Monday in Tampa, Florida.

The American professional wrestler and actor wedded his girlfriend at a private ceremony that took place in the attorney's office in Tampa. People unraveled the details after acquiring the marriage certificate. As per the report, the couple obtained their marriage license on Friday.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh have been together since March 2019. They have made several red carpet appearances together, the most recent one being at the premiere of "Dolittle." It is said that they were captured sharing a kiss on the red carpet.

At the event, he even referred to his beau as "family."

"It's a family movie and it's a wonderful occasion to celebrate with family," Cena said.

On Tuesday, the actor also posted a cryptic message on Twitter about "finding joy and happiness."

"I will be happy if I only get (x).' This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy," Cena wrote the day after the ceremony.

Speaking to ET, last year during the "Bumblebee" star revealed that they first met each other while he was filming "Playing With Fire." They were spotted together in Vancouver in March 2019 while he was still shooting the film. At the premiere's red carpet, he got her as a date and made his relationship official.

"It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date," Cena said at the premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," he added.

There is not much known about the couple's relationship. As for Shariatzadeh, she is a project manager for a tech company.

The WWE wrestler was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau. The couple got married in July 2009 and filed for divorce in May 2012. He was then linked to fellow wrestler Nikki Bella. He proposed to her for marriage at WrestleMania 33 in April, 2017 and ended their relationship in April 2018, a month ahead of their planned nuptials.