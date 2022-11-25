John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka have been courting rumours that they are dating after they were spotted hanging out a couple of times in California. An insider claimed things between them could even get serious.

An insider told US Weekly in its Nov. 28 issue that they are into each other. The young actress reportedly already has "half" of Mayer's heart after "they met through mutual pals."

The source claimed that Mayer and Shipka "struck up a very intense and sexy connection. He "seems pretty smitten" with her and she is also "enjoying the attention" and that "there's potential for things to get serious" between them.

The insider's claims come after the two have been spotted together twice this year. On Feb. 10, they were seen at Hollywood hotspot Tower Bar on the Sunset Strip. The singer, 44, was reportedly seen having a drink with the 23-year-old "Mad Men" actress. Photos showed Mayer staring at Shipka and at one point, he wrapped his arms around her for a hug.

The place, according to Hollywood Life, has been his go-to-venue to have dinner with past girlfriends, including Katy Perry in 2013, and then Jennifer Aniston in 2020.

Interestingly, the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star was also a guest at the singer's birthday party four months ago. She reportedly also attended a listening party for his "Sob Rock" album at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

They were spotted together again in early November at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. They arrived at the establishment around 8:00 p.m. The "Your Body Is A Wonderland" crooner dressed casually for the date in white sneakers, a black jacket, and sweatpants. Meanwhile, his date wore an all-black ensemble.

Once inside the restaurant, an eyewitness claimed they spent around four hours hanging out. According to ET, at one point Mayer even serenaded Shipka "and they seemed very much into each other during their time together." They left the establishment in separate cars, but a few blocks away, they both pulled over and she got out of her vehicle and hopped into his SUV.

However, amid rumours that they are dating, Mayer and Shipka have yet to comment on the status of their relationship.