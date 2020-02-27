Days after Ben Affleck dubbed his divorce with Jennifer Garner the "biggest regret" of his life, Garner's boyfriend John Miller has confessed that Affleck's candid interviews make him "uncomfortable."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been successfully co-parenting their three children- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven, since their split in 2015. Although John Miller is supportive of Affleck's involvement in Garner's life, he is not completely okay with his recent statements in the press.

Miller is becoming "uncomfortable" with Affleck's interviews, a source close to the businessman told US Weekly. The insider added that the former is empathetic to the actor's struggles with alcoholism, but is bothered by his statements shifting the focus to Garner.

"John is empathetic to Ben's struggles with sobriety, but he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus. The spotlight on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs to consider her feelings before speaking so publicly," the source said.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Affleck opened up about how his battle with alcohol eventually ended his marriage with Garner, and called their divorce his "biggest regret."

"I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems. The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," the "Batman" actor admitted.

Affleck had written a note to the "Peppermint" actress after his momentary slip from sobriety in 2019, which read: "What I want to say publicly and privately is, 'Thank you. Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible, and a great mom and person."

The US Weekly source says that while Miller is completely supportive of his girlfriend spending time with the children and her ex-husband as a family, he is a bit worried.

The source even claimed that Miller, who has been dating Garner for two years now, wants to marry her, but knows she isn't ready. Meanwhile, he is also afraid that Affleck would remarry Garner if she would want to get back together.