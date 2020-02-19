Ben Affleck considers divorce from Jennifer Garner the "biggest regret" of his life.

Ben Affleck opened up about the end of his marriage with Jennifer Garner, his subsequent collapse into alcoholism, and more, in his latest interview with The New York Times.

The 47-year-old revealed that he resorted to alcohol to deal with his crumbling marriage, but the alcoholism led to further troubles in his marital life.

"I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems," revealed the "Batman" actor, who recently completed a rehab stint.

Affleck and Garner were married for 13 years when they ended things in 2018. The former couple share three children- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Sam, 7.

"The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," the actor confessed.

Affleck further spoke about the feeling of shame that alcohol abuse brought upon him, and said: "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

Affleck added that though he has many regrets in life, he has stopped "obsessing" over it and is trying to move forward.

"It's not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up. I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you've got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward," Affleck said.

Even though the couple was finalising their divorce in August 2018, Garner ensured she was there for Affleck as she staged an intervention that led to him getting help. Therefore, it didn't come as a surprise when the Oscar-winning screenwriter went straight to his former wife's house when he suffered a relapse in October last year.

Affleck was spotted leaving in an inebriated condition after attending a Halloween party last October. As paparazzi caught up with him outside the "Gone Girl" actress's house and questioned him about his slip, the "Justice League" said: "Well you know it happens, it's a slip but I'm not going to let it derail me."

On the professional front, Affleck has just finished shooting for "Deep Water," a psychological thriller co-starring Ana de Armas that's due in theaters in November. He will also be seen on Netflix this month in "The Last Thing He Wanted," an abysmally reviewed mystery anchored by Anne Hathaway and directed by Dee Rees.