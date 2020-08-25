John Travolta returned to social media a month after his wife Kelly Preston died, to remember her love for dancing.

The "Pulp Fiction" star paid tribute to his late wife by dancing with their 20-year-old daughter Ella. He shared a video of them dancing together on Instagram and recalled how the actress loved to dance with him when she was alive.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma," Travolta captioned the clip adding, "One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me."

The heartwarming video shows them dancing to a piano playing in the background. It has gained over 2 million views since the "Saturday Night Live" actor posted it on Aug. 21. Fans shared their love for the pair by commenting with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, others wrote, "A beautiful way to honour a beautiful lady" and "People we loved, never died in our hearts."

"Keep dancing! For yourselves and @therealkellypreston," another fan commented.

Travolta's post comes a month after Preston died on July 13 at the age of 57 following a two-year secret battle with breast cancer. The actor shared the sad news on social media in which he also asked for privacy so he can focus on his family.

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal," the "Grease" star wrote.

Ella also gave a tribute to her mum on social media and remembered the light she radiated which did not cease to fill those around her with instant happiness. She also thanked the "Jerry Maguire" actress for her love, her help, and for making the world a better place.

"You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama," she wrote on Instagram.

Aside from Ella, Travolta and Preston also have a nine-year-old son, Benjamin. Their eldest child, Jett, died from a seizure in 2009 at the age of 16.