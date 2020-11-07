Johnny Depp has been asked to quit the Fantastic Beasts franchise by Warner Bros. The Hollywood actor will longer portray the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts 3," the production house announced on Friday.

Warner Bros. confirmed Johnny Depp's departure and announced his role will be recast before the third instalment opens in theaters. Besides, "Fantastic Beasts 3" that was originally set for release in November 2021, has been pushed back to the summer of 2022.

"Johnny Depp will depart the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. 'Fantastic Beasts 3' is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022," Warner Bros said in a statement on Friday.

Having stayed in the UK in recent weeks to film the David Yates-directed picture, Depp himself first made the exit news public earlier in the day via his Instagram. The actor said that he has been "asked to resign" by the studio.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts' and I have respected and agreed to that request," he wrote Friday.

Depp thanked fans for their "support and loyalty." "I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days," he said.

"The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal," he concluded. "My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

Depp's exit from the "Harry Potter" spinoff series comes days after he lost the libel case against a British tabloid in the UK court over allegations of being a "wife beater". The actor said he plans to appeal the ruling.

The prequel series, also written by JK Rowling, is set decades before the adventures of "Harry Potter," and is intended to be a five-film franchise.

Depp briefly appeared at end of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" in 2016. He returned in a more prominent role for "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in 2018. His casting has always been controversial due to domestic violence allegations levelled by his ex-wife Amber Heard against him.

However, Rowling as well as Warner Bros., in spite of public outcry from fans, defended the decision to stick with Depp at the time.