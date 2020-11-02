Helena Bonham Carter is the latest celebrity to come forward in support of Johnny Depp who is fighting two libel suits after he was labelled a "wife-beater."

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Helena Bonham Carter said she believes her friend Johnny Depp's denial of "wife-beater" claims and allegations of physical assault levelled by his ex-wife Amber Heard, arguing that "none of it makes sense."

When asked if she is surprised by this turn of events for Depp, who is godfather to her children Billy Raymond Burton and Nell Burton, "The Crown" star said: "Oh, totally. There's something quite old-fashioned about Johnny, with these manners — none of it makes sense."

The 54-year-old also argued that the "Fantastic Beasts" actor is not so naive that he will take the risk to file multi-million dollar cases to clear his name if he wasn't innocent. She said: "But the man's not stupid. He wouldn't have gone to this length if he thought he was in the wrong."

The actress has starred with Depp in several movies directed by her ex, Tim Burton. Her show of support comes at a time when Depp is awaiting judgement in his case against News Group Newspapers over a report in one of its tabloids in April 2018 which described him as a "wife-beater." The judgement is coming out on Monday.

Read more Johnny Depp's libel trial verdict to be delivered by British judge on Monday

The 57-year-old has filed a separate libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard over an article she wrote in Washington Post in 2018 portraying herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Depp is demanding $50million (£38m) compensation from the "Aquaman" actress on the grounds that he lost the prized role of Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise due to the speculations caused by her article.

Several other celebrities have voiced support for the actor as he battles these allegations. His former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder also defended him in documents filed in the court in May this year. Paradis, who also shares two children Lily-Rose Depp and John Christopher Depp III with the actor, called him a "kind and non-violent person."

"We've been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years, I've known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father," the 47-year-old said in her ex's defense.

Ryder also submitted papers in court and said she cannot wrap her head around Heard's accusations. The "Stranger Things" actress said: "He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me."