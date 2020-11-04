On Monday, it was ruled that Johnny Depp lost his libel case in relation to The Sun's "wife-beater" allegations. Now, Warner Bros. is reportedly in crisis talks over what to do with his involvement in "Fantastic Beasts 3."

A source claimed that the studio may find it difficult to market the third film franchise after one of its lead stars was found guilty in a U.K. court of being a domestic abuser. The movie is set for release in 2021, and Warner Bros. is said to be facing mounting pressure from crew members, especially female staff, who have expressed their horror at the verdict.

However, it is too late to write Depp off from "Fantastic Beasts 3", as he has already returned to the set. The actor reprises his role as the wizard Gellert Grindelwald alongside co-stars Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne. He started filming earlier in October, and is expected to finish by the middle of February.

Johnny Depp will be filming Fantastic Beasts 3 from early October 2020 till the middle of February 2021 âœ¨ðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/qJFyvdBLJE — Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) August 31, 2020

"The film has already been shooting for the past 45 days and Johnny plays an extremely important role. It is completely at odds with the #MeToo message for Warner Bros to keep him," a movie insider told The Sun.

"But as things stand, they will back him and filming continues. Questions have very much been raised about why that is the case," the source added.

Likewise, insiders for We Got This Covered shared that Warner Bros. may have to reduce Depp's role in "Fantastic Beasts 3" following the verdict. These are the same sources who revealed ahead of the confirmation that Disney is developing an "Aladdin" sequel and that HBO Max is working on a "Justice League Dark" series.

Depp's tainted reputation in the aftermath of the verdict is another dose of negative publicity for the "Harry Potter" spin-off. "Fantastic Beasts" author J.K. Rowling fought criticisms earlier this year for her opinions on transgender issues. Ezra Miller, who plays Credence Barebone, also made headlines after he was caught on video choking a woman to the ground outside a pub in Iceland.

Regardless, Warner Bros. has yet to comment on Depp's ruling. The studio has also yet to update fans on the extent of his role in "Fantastic Beasts 3."