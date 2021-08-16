Johnny Depp is worried over his film "Minamata" and its delayed release in theatres in the U.S. as he says that his legal troubles should not hinder its release.

The embattled veteran actor claimed that Hollywood is boycotting him with the delay in the U.S. release of his movie, which is a true-to-life account of the Minamata Disease. The film tells of the mercury poisoning of Japanese coastal communities in the 1970s.

In the film, the 58-year old plays the role of American photojournalist W. Eugenie Smith, whose photographic essays brought to light the adverse effects of the poisoning to the people in the communities.

Speaking about "Minamata," Depp insisted that people have the option of whether to see the movie or not. He said the film deserves to be seen regardless of his personal issues. Depp has a scheduled court trial with ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia next year over domestic abuse allegations, which he has since vehemently denied. The fallout of the accusations led to his exit as Grindelwald in the Warner Bros. "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.

"We looked these people in the eyeballs and promised we would not be exploitative. That the film would be respectful. I believe that we've kept our end of the bargain, but those who came in later should also maintain theirs," he said in an interview with The Times.

"Some films touch people. And this affects those in 'Minamata' and people who experience similar things," he continued adding, "And for anything... For Hollywood's boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?"

Depp then turned pensive and said, "I'm moving towards where I need to go to make all that...to bring things to light."

"Minamata" premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February last year. It was initially scheduled for a "day-and-date theatrical/VOD release" in February 2021 after MGM bought the North American rights to the movie. But the studio postponed it following initial claims that they decided to "bury the film" over concerns that Depp's personal issues "could reflect negatively on them." It is now under "TBA" for its U.S. release via American International Pictures.