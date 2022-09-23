Johnny Depp and his lawyer, Joelle Rich, are believed to have been seeing each other for months now. Unknown to the public, they were reportedly already dating when she supported him throughout his defamation trial in Virginia against Amber Heard.

The 59-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is believed to be smitten with the 37-year-old attorney, who is a partner at international law firm Schillings. It is understood that they met in 2018 when she represented him in his libel case against The Sun in the U.K., which he lost.

Rich is a mother of two and is going through a divorce. But she was believed to have still been married when she met Depp. A source told US Weekly that "their chemistry is off the charts" and that "it's serious between them."

https://t.co/9Jq6lMkep0 Johnny Depp and libel lawyer girlfriend appeared close during Virginia defamation trial https://t.co/1NsXnLdrnn #News pic.twitter.com/z0FYItEvn2 — Mr Steve Shelby (@MrSteveShelby) September 23, 2022

The insider added, "They are the real deal." She was there to personally offer her support for Depp during the weeks-long trial at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. In videos and pictures taken of the highly-publicised trial, she was seen arriving and leaving the court in the same car with the actor. Inside the courtroom, she would sit at the back behind his legal team.

The source said that Rich had no "professional obligation" whatsoever in the proceedings because she was not part of Depp's legal team. She was not obligated to be there but for her "it was personal." The insider claimed that they kept their relationship under wraps during the early stages by meeting "discreetly" in hotels.

But Rich is not the first brunette lawyer the "Rum Diary" star has been linked to. He was previously rumoured to be dating Camille Vasquez, 38, who represented him in his defamation case against Heard.

Vasquez, who has a boyfriend, has since called the claims "sexist" and "unethical." She said in an interview with People in June, "It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised." As for Depp and Rich, they have yet to comment on reports that they are dating.